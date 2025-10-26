Forte Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after acquiring an additional 258,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,592,000 after acquiring an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

