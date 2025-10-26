QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6%

QCOM opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.