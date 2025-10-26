Atlatl Advisers LLC Buys 5,661 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

