Topsail Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $249.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $220.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

