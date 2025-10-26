Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,511,418,000 after purchasing an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $280.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

