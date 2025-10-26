iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.