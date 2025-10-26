Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.01.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.