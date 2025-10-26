Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

