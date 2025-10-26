Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $89 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 737,663 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $88,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

