Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

