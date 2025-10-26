New Hampshire Trust Acquires 104 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $157.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

