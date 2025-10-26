Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,771 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $43,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 859.0% in the second quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.0% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $153.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $184.40.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

