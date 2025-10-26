iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,395,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,316,517 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $563,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.61. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.