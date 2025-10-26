VestGen Investment Management Has $377,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

VestGen Investment Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 210,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $77,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $386.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average is $379.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

