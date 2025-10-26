New Hampshire Trust Purchases 763 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC set a $225.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

