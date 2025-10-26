Ballast Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $28.50 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

