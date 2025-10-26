Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,305,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2%

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.