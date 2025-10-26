Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 1,484 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,099,000 after purchasing an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

