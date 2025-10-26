Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 235,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13. The company has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

