Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB is VestGen Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

VestGen Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of VestGen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $258.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

