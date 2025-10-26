Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Carrera Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $681.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $660.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

