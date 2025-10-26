The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.73 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.68.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.