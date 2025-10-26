DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 442.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DoorDash by 111.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $376,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 214,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,504,827.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.24, for a total value of $9,164,687.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at $139,605,508. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,156 shares of company stock worth $233,565,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 1.4%

DASH stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.03. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.26 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.