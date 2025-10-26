Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 724 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $683.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $671.78 and a 200 day moving average of $699.05. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

