Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $65,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $307.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $286.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $310.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

