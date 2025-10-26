Topsail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $218.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $219.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

