New Hampshire Trust Acquires 1,620 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

