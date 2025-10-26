Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Position Lessened by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $62,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,858,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 164,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

