Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 166,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

