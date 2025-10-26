Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $101,000 Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 299.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $135.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.