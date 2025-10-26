Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,539 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

