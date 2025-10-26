Cosner Financial Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Cosner Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

