Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 639 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

