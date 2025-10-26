U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $52.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 233,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

