Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its position in RTX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $178.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

