Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.25 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $137.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

