Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,480,000 after buying an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

