Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,054 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $206.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $206.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

