Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

