Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.43 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

