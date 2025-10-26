Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $362.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

