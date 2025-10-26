Saybrook Capital NC Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises 2.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on Kenvue in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

