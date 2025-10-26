Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

