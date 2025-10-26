Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,193 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,193 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $44,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dover by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Dover by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 152.7% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $177.64 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

