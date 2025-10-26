Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after purchasing an additional 879,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $258.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.