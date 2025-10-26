Darden Wealth Group Inc Raises Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 1.0% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after acquiring an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.