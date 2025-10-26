Ndwm LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $617.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $618.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.