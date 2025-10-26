Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $253.39 and last traded at $252.92. 70,536,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 49,699,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.