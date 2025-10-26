University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

