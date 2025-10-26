AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases 249 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Paychex were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $124.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.02 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

